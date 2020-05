UGC Constitutes Task Force For Addressing Grievances Due To COVID-19

UGC has constituted a task forced to address grievances arising out of COVID-19

UGC has instituted a dedicated helpline to address grievances of students, teachers, and institutions which have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University Grants Commission (UGC) can be contacted through a helpline number, and email. Students can also lodge their grievances on the existing Online Students Grievance Redressal Portal.

UGC has also constituted a Task Force to monitor concerns/grievances of students, teachers, and institutions and 'redress them accordingly'.

Referring to the Examinations and Academic Calendar released by the University regulator on April 29, 2020, UGC has asked all universities to plan their academic activities 'keeping in view the safety and interest of all stakeholders, giving highest priority to the health of all concerned, while adopting and implementing the Guidelines'.

UGC has also asked universities to establish a separate Cell to resolve grievances of the students related to exam and other academic activities. Students must also be notified about the same.

UGC had released the revised academic calendar for the new academic session and suggested that the next session be pushed back to September.

As per UGC calendar, the new session for second and third year students can start from August 1 and for fresh batch students of first year students, the session will start from September 1, 2020.

Click here for more Education News