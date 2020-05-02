Alternative Academic Calendar For Classes 9, 10 Released

Next, the NCERT will release calendar for classes 11 and 12.

The alternative academic calendar for classes 9 and 10 has been released by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT).

Alternative Academic Calendar (English)

Alternative Academic Calendar (Hindi)

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has tweeted about the release of academic calendar.

My dear Secondary School students, I am releasing Alternative Academic Calender today, for your benefit.

During the lockdown period, you can use this calender for week-wise planning, with reference to theme/chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. https://t.co/LsOyxrApSxpic.twitter.com/y4ivsQGzYZ — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 2, 2020

NCERT has also sough suggestions on this academic calendar. "Suggestions of the concerned stakeholders are welcomed for further improving this calendar. Suggestions and feedback may be sent to director.ncert.@nic.in and cgncert2019@gmail.com," it has said.

"Initially, this calendar is prepared for four weeks, which may be extended further. In this calendar the themes/topics have been selected from syllabus and are linked with the learning outcomes," said Hrushikesh Senapaty, Director, NCERT. "I hope, this calendar will be useful for teachers and parents in creating a very conducive learning environment at home for the students so that they can learn in a very meaningful and joyful way," he said.

The alternative academic calendar includes important subjects like English, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Urdu, Hindi and Sanskrit.

Secondary Stage learners are adolescent learners. They usually prefer learning by themselves. They may require less support from their parents therefore, teachers are first advised to call up the parents to apprise them about the conduct of the suggested activities. Later the teachers may directly contact the students for further interventions, NCERT has said.

In case Internet is not available at a student's home, teachers can explain to the students/parents about each activity over the phone, through SMS and voice recorded messages, it has also said.

NCERT has already released alternative academic calendars for primary and upper primary level classes.

Next, the Council will release calendar for classes 11 and 12.

