NCERT Launches Walk-In Recruitment Drive For Central Institute Of Educational Technology Project Posts

Candidates must apply online via QR code and bring required documents for verification during the interview process.

NCERT Invites Candidates For CIET WalkIn Interviews In December
  • NCERT has initiated a recruitment drive for Central Institute of Educational Technology positions
  • Walk-in interviews are scheduled for December 8 and 9, 2025, for project-related roles
  • Candidates must apply online using the QR code in the official notification
New Delhi:

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has begun a new recruitment drive for Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET). NCERT has published an notification for the walk-in recruitment and interested candidates can check all the details by downloading the notification here.

This recruitment provides opportunities to work on national-level projects related to academic research, educational technology and project management.

Walk-in Interview Details

Walk-in interviews for CIET's project-related positions will be held on December 8 and 9, 2025. Candidates should refer to the official notice for complete details regarding the venue and time. To complete the application process, candidates must fill in their information online through the QR code provided in the notice.

Candidates are advised bring all required documents, including educational qualification certificates, experience proof and a valid photo identity card, for verification during the interview.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility requirements, including the prescribed age limit and experience. Final selection will be based on the candidate's interview performance and suitability for the project position they have applied for.

