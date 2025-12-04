NCERT Launches Walk-In Recruitment Drive For Central Institute Of Educational Technology Project Posts

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has begun a new recruitment drive for Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET). NCERT has published an notification for the walk-in recruitment and interested candidates can check all the details by downloading the notification here.

This recruitment provides opportunities to work on national-level projects related to academic research, educational technology and project management.

📷 𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓 – 𝐂𝐈𝐄𝐓 𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠!

Recruitment of various project posts in CIET–NCERT. Walk-in-Interviews for contractual project posts including Senior Consultant, Consultant (Technical/Academic), System Analyst, JPF, and more.



📷 Interview Dates: 8 & 9 December 2025… pic.twitter.com/HrseT98vsp — NCERT (@ncert) December 2, 2025

Walk-in Interview Details

Walk-in interviews for CIET's project-related positions will be held on December 8 and 9, 2025. Candidates should refer to the official notice for complete details regarding the venue and time. To complete the application process, candidates must fill in their information online through the QR code provided in the notice.

Candidates are advised bring all required documents, including educational qualification certificates, experience proof and a valid photo identity card, for verification during the interview.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility requirements, including the prescribed age limit and experience. Final selection will be based on the candidate's interview performance and suitability for the project position they have applied for.