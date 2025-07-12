NCERT Invites Applications For Various Project-Based Contractual Positions

NCERT Invites Applications 2025: The Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), a constituent of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting applications for various project-based contractual positions. Candidates who have experience in Research/Training/Teaching/Extension Activities can apply for the Walk-In-Interview by scanning and filling the application QR link provided in the official notice below.

Candidates can submit the application forms for various posts from July 17, 2025 (9:30 AM) to July 25, 2025 (9:30 AM). The dates may vary depending on the post.

Various roles including "Translation of NCERT eContent/ebooks", "Development of Curriculum based AR/VR and Virtual Labs", "Academic Consultants", "Development of Digital textbooks based on

Universal Design of Learning (UDL)", "Development and Maintenance of Websites, Mobile Apps and Other Digital Activities" and more, each with a number of vacancies are available to apply.

These positions are purely temporary and are on contractual basis.

Selected candidates will be required to work under Project Approval Board (PAB) and Programme Advisory Committee (PAC) up to March 31, 2026 at the CIET-NCERT, Delhi.

Candidates can download the official notice containing the QR code for filling the application form here, "NCERT Education Positions 2025".

Who Can Apply - Important Instructions