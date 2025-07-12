NCERT Invites Applications For Various Project-Based Contractual Positions

- CIET, NCERT is inviting applications for various project-based contractual positions
- Candidates will be able to fill the application form from July 20, 2025 (9:30 am) to July 21, 2025 (9:30 am)
- These positions are purely temporary and are on contractual basis
NCERT Invites Applications 2025: The Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), a constituent of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting applications for various project-based contractual positions. Candidates who have experience in Research/Training/Teaching/Extension Activities can apply for the Walk-In-Interview by scanning and filling the application QR link provided in the official notice below.
Candidates can submit the application forms for various posts from July 17, 2025 (9:30 AM) to July 25, 2025 (9:30 AM). The dates may vary depending on the post.
Various roles including "Translation of NCERT eContent/ebooks", "Development of Curriculum based AR/VR and Virtual Labs", "Academic Consultants", "Development of Digital textbooks based on
Universal Design of Learning (UDL)", "Development and Maintenance of Websites, Mobile Apps and Other Digital Activities" and more, each with a number of vacancies are available to apply.
Selected candidates will be required to work under Project Approval Board (PAB) and Programme Advisory Committee (PAC) up to March 31, 2026 at the CIET-NCERT, Delhi.
Candidates can download the official notice containing the QR code for filling the application form here, "NCERT Education Positions 2025".
Who Can Apply - Important Instructions
- Those who have experience pertaining to Research, Training, Teaching, Extension Activities and eContent development in the area of educational technology, Information and Communication Technology, Media, New Media, AI-ML and mainly in the context of school education can apply for the project-based positions. For example, a candidate who has developed AI-based learning tools for Class 8-10 students can apply.
- Candidates currently in a job and salary of 40,000 or more must provide the salary slip/bank statement/ITR at the time of interview.
- Candidates' M.Phil degree or Ph.D. will not be count as teaching or research experience, but actual experience on a job will be considered.
- The number of posts may increase or decrease as per the needs and requirement of the project.
- Candidates already in a job must bring the "No Objection Certificate", without which they will not be allowed for the interview.
- Candidates must bring their educational qualifications and experience documents and a set of self-attested photocopy along with bio-data at the time of interview.
- No Traveling Allowance and Dearness Allowance will be allowed for the interview.
- Candidates who are having diploma/degree in education will be given more preference for the position.
- Candidates should bring along with them their written and/or published work, if any, (including their Scripts, StoryBoards, Artwork, Multimedia, Graphics, Animation, Audio/Videos Advertisement/ Promos, Books, Journals, Thesis/ Dissertation Magazines, etc.).