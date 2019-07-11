NCERT Releases Result For Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2019

NCERT CEE Result 2019 released on cee.ncert.gov.in

NCERT CEE Result 2019: NCERT has released the result for Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2019. The NCERT CEE 2019 result is now available on the official website, cee.ncert.gov.in. NCERT has released the CEE result for B.Sc.B.Ed., B.A.B.Ed., and M.Sc.Ed. courses today. The result for CEE 2019 held for B.Ed., B.Ed.M.Ed. Integrated (3-year) and M.Ed. courses will be released on July 20, 2019.

Students who had been waiting for the CEE 2019 result can now login to the official NCERT CEE 2019 website and check their result.

NCERT CEE 2019 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: cee.ncert.gov.in

Step two: Click on the candidate login link.

Step three: Login using your user id and password.

Step four: View your result.

NCERT CEE Result 2019: Direct Link

The Counselling for NCERT CEE qualified candidates will be done by the respective Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) as per the eligibility of the course and the norms of the Institute.

Meanwhile, the last date to upload Qualifying Examination Marks for B.Ed., M.Ed., and B.Ed.-M.Ed. (Integrated) courses is July 13, 2019. Candidates who have not uploaded marks of their qualifying examination yet must complete the process before the last date or they will not be considered for selection process.

