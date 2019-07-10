RIE CEE Result 2019 Today @ Cee.ncert.gov.in; Details Here

RIE CEE results will available on the official website, cee.ncert.gov.in.

RIE CEE result 2019: Common Entrance Examination (CEE) results for Regional Institute of Education (RIE) admissions will be released today. According to an official notification posted on the official website hosted by National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the apex body in charge of RIE CEE, the results will be released on July 10, i.e. today. The RIE CEE has been held for admissions to various Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) and Master of Education (M.Ed) courses in RIEs. The result will available on the official website, cee.ncert.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for these courses will have to login to their candidate's profile in order to check their result.

Candidates may keep visiting the official portal for any updates regarding RIE CEE results.

Candidates should upload their qualifying examination marks for B.Ed., M.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed. (Integrated) courses by July 13, 2019, according to an official update published on the official website.

Last year, RIE CEE results were published on July 19.

RIE CEE 2019 result: How to download

Follow the steps provided here to download your RIE CEE result 2019:

Step one : Visit the official website of the entrance exam, cee.ncert.gov.in.

Step two : Click on the login link or results link

Step three : Enter your login details.

Step four: Click submit

Step five: View your RIE CEE result from next page.

The schedule for counselling will be published by the individual RIEs on their respective websites.

What are RIEs?

The RIEs located in the different regions of the country are major constituent units of NCERT.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is an autonomous organization set up in 1961 by the Government of India to assist and advise the Central and State Governments on Policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education.

One of the major objectives of the NCERT and its constituent units is to organize pre-service and in-service training of teachers and teacher trainees and to develop and disseminate innovative educational techniques and practices.

