NCERT CEE 2018: Result Declared For B.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed., M.Ed. Entrance At Ncert-cee.kar.nic.in

NCERT CEE 2018: Result Declared For B.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed., M.Ed. Entrance

Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru has released the result for NCERT CEE B.Ed./ B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. The result is available on the official website for RIE, Mysuru. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for these courses will have to login to their candidate's profile in order to check their result. The Institute has already released the result for CEE B.Sc. B.Ed./ BA B.Ed./ M.Sc. Ed.

How to check RIE CEE 2018 Result?

Step one: Go to official website: www.ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link available on the home page.

Step three: Enter your login details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The counselling schedule will be published by the individual RIEs on their respective websites.

What are RIEs?

The RIEs located in the different regions of the country are major constituent units of NCERT.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is an autonomous organization set up in 1961 by the Government of India to assist and advise the Central and State Governments on Policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education.

One of the major objectives of the NCERT and its constituent units is to organize pre-service and in-service training of teachers and teacher trainees and to develop and disseminate innovative educational techniques and practices.

