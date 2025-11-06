Medical Exam Body Extends Round-1 Choice Filling For PG Counselling 2025

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the choice-filling window for Round 1 of PG Counselling 2025 until further notice, after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) initiated a revision of the seat matrix.

According to an official notice, the decision was taken following communication from the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding changes in postgraduate seats and the withdrawal of 169 PG DNB seats by the NBE after the commencement of Round-1 counselling.

The MCC under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is currently revising the seat matrix to remove excess seats and reapply roster norms to ensure adherence to the reservation policy outlined in the information bulletin.

The revised schedule and updated seat matrix for Round-1 of All India PG Counselling 2025 will be published soon on the MCC website. The Committee added that the schedule for State PG Counselling will also be updated accordingly on the same portal.

Candidates are advised to visit the official MCC website regularly for further updates.