Government-Run Navodayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas Perform Well In JEE Advanced, NEET

Out of 4,451 students appeared for JEE Advanced exam from various Navodaya Vidyalayas, 966 students have succeeded qualified for admissions to IITs, India's premier technological and engineering institutes. The students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, another autonomous body under Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), have also shown excellent results in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019 conducted by IIT Roorkee. A data analysis of JEE Advanced result shows that out of 6,094 KV students appeared in JEE Advanced this year, 1,019 have been declared qualified.

Out of around 14,500 Navodaya Vidyalaya students who appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET, the national entry level test for medical admissions, 12,654 students qualified, said a tweet from HRD Ministry.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee had announced JEE Advanced result on June 14.

The JEE Advanced 2019 was held on May 27, 2019. Of the total number 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both paper one and two of the exam, 38,705 have cleared the exam.

JEE Mains 2019 results were declared on April 29th and out of 21229 KV students appeared in JEE Mains this year, 6094 had qualified to appear in JEE Advanced 2019 examination.

As on date, there are 1205 Kendriya Vidyalayas functioning across the country with three being run in the Embassies of Tehran, Kathmandu and Moscow and catering education to over 12.75 lakh students.

It may be noted that KVS has also delivered its highest ever result in the CBSE Class 12th examination with overall pass percent 98.54 and topped the category of all institutions for the second consecutive year.

