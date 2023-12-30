National Testing Agency Releases Final Answer Key For PhD Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the PhD entrance exams conducted for admission to various universities. The answer key have been released for University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

Candidates who appeared in the entrances exams for these universities can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to check the answer key.

Steps to download answer key-

Step 1- Visit the official website of NTA

Step 2- Under the latest section, click on the ‘Final Answer Keys of PhD Entrance Test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU – 2023'

Step 3- The NTA PhD final answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

The NTA PhD entrance result was declared on November 24. The exams were held between October 26 and October 31, 2023 at 114 exam centres in 86 cities. The provisional answer key was displayed on November 8 and the candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key till November 10.

As per data shared by NTA, as many as 320 answer key challenges were received out of which 221 were unique challenges. A total of 50,971 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 35,896 had appeared.