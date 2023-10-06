National Medical Commission Withdraws Decision On 40% Passing Marks For MBBS

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn its previous decision that allowed 40 per cent scorers to qualify the MBBS exam. The commission reversed the decision after having "thorough consideration" as the "retrospective effect in this connection was not possible."

In an official notification released on the website, the commission said, "This is in continuation to new Amendment in CBME guidelines issued through 'Corrigendum' bearing No.F.No.U/1402t/B/2023-UGMEB dated OL.O|.ZOZ3 where a new amendment was introduced to the CBME Guidelines vide page number -58. After thorough consideration of the subject matter, it has been decided that retrospective effect in this connection is not possible."

The passing marks for the MBBS course was reduced from 50 per cent to 40 per cent for MBBS in September. In line with the decision, the commission had amended the Competency Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum guidelines. As per the previous revised curriculum by the commission the learners were required to score a minimum 40 per cent of marks in aggregate in subjects that had two papers.

As per the original mandate, the students are required to score a minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate in subjects that have two papers. As per the rule, any candidate enrolled in MBBS was required to obtain 50 per cent marks in university conducted examination separately in theory and in practical. The practical examination would include practical/clinical and viva voce.

