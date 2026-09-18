National Institute Of Technology Warangal 24th Convocation 2026: Check Dates, Dress Code

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal will conduct its 24th Convocation on September 19 and 20, 2026. On September 19, degrees will be awarded to all undergraduate students, while postgraduate and PhD students will receive their degrees on September 20, 2026. The main ceremony will be held at the Ambedkar Learning Centre (ALC). The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to conclude by 1pm on both days.

Candidates who have successfully completed their programmes and whose results were declared between November 11, 2025, and September 2, 2026, will be eligible to attend the convocation.

All PhD graduates, along with UG and PG Institute gold medalists and candidates receiving awards for the best PhD thesis, MTech dissertation or B.Tech project, are required to be seated in the ALC. All other UG and PG graduates will be seated in the Auditorium.

The Undergraduate Institute gold medalists and best B.Tech project award recipients will receive their awards on Saturday, September 19, while PG Institute gold medalists and recipients of the best Ph.D. thesis and M.Tech dissertation awards will receive their awards on September 20, 2026.

Candidates attending the NIT Warangal Convocation must clear all outstanding dues. On-campus registration is mandatory for all candidates attending the convocation. After registration, candidates will be provided with the official invitation, an admit card and food coupons. Candidates must also report for the mandatory rehearsal in the Auditorium on the day before the convocation.

Those who do not attend the rehearsal will not be permitted to receive their degree certificates during the convocation. Candidates may be accompanied by a maximum of two persons on the day of the convocation. The names of the accompanying persons must be registered on the convocation website.

NIT Warangal 24th Convocation Dress Code

Candidates must follow the prescribed dress code for the convocation. No other attire will be permitted.

Male candidates must wear a white kurta-pyjama. The convocation stole will be provided to the graduates.

Female candidates must wear a white kurta with salwar/churidar or a saree with a white or golden-coloured blouse.

Only formal shoes and sandals will be allowed. Bathroom or casual slippers will not be permitted.

Candidates must note that electronic items, including mobile phones and cameras, will not be allowed inside the convocation venues.