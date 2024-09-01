Agribusiness Management Institute Invites Applications For Online Courses, Check Details

The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) is currently accepting applications from individuals with a Bachelor's Degree in any field for admission into various online programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Applications for the Post Graduate Diploma in Agricultural Extension Management (PGDAEM-MOOCS) and the Post Graduate Diploma in Agri-Warehousing Management (PGDAWM-MOOCs) must be submitted by September 30. Interested and eligible students can apply through the official website. These programmes are available to both Indian and international applicants.

PGDAEM

The Post Graduate Diploma in Agricultural Extension Management (PGDAEM) was introduced in 2007 and has since completed nine batches. It is offered via distance learning to extension workers in agriculture and related sectors, including those from Central/State/UT governments, State Agricultural Universities (SAUs), Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), as well as professionals in agri-businesses, NGOs, banks, and cooperatives.

PGDAWM

The aim of the Post Graduate Diploma in Agri-Warehousing Management (PGDAWM) is to develop skilled warehouse professionals who can manage agricultural warehouses efficiently and stay updated with the latest knowledge in inventory, logistics, and collateral management.

Guidelines For PGDAEM MOOCs Online Examination

There is no designated examination centre; you may choose a convenient location for the exam.

Select a quiet place where you will be undisturbed for 40 minutes during the exam.

The exam will be available for 24 hours for each course, from 6am to 6am the next day.

You may take the exam at any time within these 24 hours (refer to the examination schedule).

Ensure a stable internet connection and uninterrupted power supply during the exam. Using a laptop is recommended to maintain the power supply.

Use the latest Google Chrome browser for the exam.

Close all other browser windows, instant messaging tools, and email programs to avoid conflicts.

Do not minimise the browser during the exam.

Complete the exam in one sitting. You may only open it once.

The exam consists of 50 multiple-choice questions, and you have 40 minutes to complete it.

Each question is worth one mark. A minimum score of 25 marks is required to pass.

Do not refer to any books or consult others during the exam. Maintain academic integrity.

Avoid using the Back button on the browser. Opening a new tab or printing the screen will exit the exam.

Click the SAVE button to save your work and the SUBMIT button to submit it.

The exam will be auto-submitted once the allotted time expires.

There are no penalties for unanswered or incorrect answers.

In case of network interruptions, you can resume the exam from where you left off.

The answer key will be released after all exams are completed. Candidates can access it on the MANAGE website.

Guidelines For PGDAWM MOOCs Online Examination

The exam will be conducted online, with each subject consisting of 30 multiple-choice questions to be completed within 45 minutes.

The exam schedule will be communicated via email, WhatsApp, and the program's webpage.

Each subject exam must be completed within a 45-minute window, which is available for 12 hours on the exam day.

Exams for different subjects on the same day can be taken in any order.

Ensure you start the exam with sufficient time to complete it within the 12-hour window.

Refer to the online examination schedule for specific details.

First-semester candidates will have two 12-hour slots available, while second-semester candidates will have three.

Each question will have multiple choices, and you must select the correct option for the respective subject.

General Instructions