National Girl Child Day 2018: Female Achievers In Education And Jobs In 2017

On the tenth anniversary of National Girl Child Day, we bring to you some exceptional girls from across the country who made our nation proud in the past year in the field of Education and Jobs.

Education | Written by | Updated: January 24, 2018 14:31 IST
New Delhi:  Since 2008, January 24 is celebrated as National Girl Child Day, a day dedicated to girl child and challenging gender stereotypes. While, girls shine in every field every single day of the year, on January 24, they hog the limelight meant exclusively for them.  With the independence of the country 70 years ago, women too have marched forward, overcoming sociological hurdles and have proved that they deserve every accolade possible.

On the tenth anniversary of the day, we bring to you some exceptional girls from across the country who made our nation proud in the past year in the field of Education and Jobs.
 

Girl Achievers Of 2017


Raksha Gopal: A down to earth girl from Noida had expected good marks in her board exams but had not imagined being the All India Topper. Having scored a whopping 99.6% marks in CBSE class 12th board exams, Raksha Gopal was congratulated by none other than Prakash Javadekar for her achievement. 

Nishita Purohit: Hailing from Gujarat, Nishita emerged as the all India topper in AIIMS MBBS entrance exam in 2017. She scored a perfect 100 percentile in the exam. She was also among the top female candidates in NEET UG exam conducted in 2017. 

Nandini K R: Nandini topped the Civil Services Examination 2016-17. A civil engineer from Karnataka, she had previously appeared for the exam three times and got her share of the glory in her fourth attempt. She is an example of what one can achieve with grit and determination. 

Tanushree Pareek: In May, Army Chief Bipin Rawat announced that women will soon be inducted into the military police and in July 2017 Tanushree Pareek, from Rajasthan's Bikaner, became the first woman combat officer to be commissioned in the Border Security Force. She is the first directly recruited woman officer.

