NATA 2020 Application Process Begins

NATA 2020 application process has begun online

The online application process has begun for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020. NATA is held twice a year. The first test is scheduled on April 19, 2020 and the second test is scheduled on May 31. The application process for the first test will end on March 16. Students who apply for the first test will have time till March 20 to complete fee payment process.

Applicants for first test will be allowed to make corrections in their application form from March 21 to March 23. The NATA 2020 admit card will be released on April 4, 2020. Result for the first test will be announced on May 8, 2020.

NATA 2020 Application Form Here

The application process for the second NATA 2020 has also begun but it will conclude on May 4 and applicants will be allowed to complete fee payment process till May 8. After application process is over, applicants will be allowed to make any corrections in the application form from May 9 to May 11.

The admit card for second NATA 2020 will be released on May 21 and the result will be announced on June 14, 2020.

If a candidate opts to appear in both the tests, the score card for Second test shall contain the marks secured in First and Second NATA Test and also the best marks secured in either of the Tests as valid score for admission to B.Arch. Course.

NATA is held by the Council of Architectures (COA) for admission to 5 year B.Arch. Degree Course at all recognized Institutions all over country.

"NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The test makes an assessment of drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics at 10+2 level and critical thinking ability that have been acquired by the candidate over the past few years and are related to the specific field of study."

