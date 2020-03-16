Nashik Schools, Malls To Remain Shut Till March 31

However, schools in rural parts will remain open.

Nashik district collector has issued a notification ordering closure of cinema halls, gymnasiums, auditoriums and swimming pools in the city till March 31 as a measure to check spread of novel coronavirus.

Barring SSC and HSC examinations, schools and colleges in the city will also remain closed till March 31, it stated.

The state government has already ordered the closure of educational institutions, theatres, malls, parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums etc to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state which has reported 32 cases so far. No positive case is reported from Nashik.

