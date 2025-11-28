CLAT 2026: NALSAR Hyderabad Updates Seat Matrix Ahead Of Common Law Admission Test

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is all set to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on December 7, 2025. Ahead of the exam, NALSAR, Hyderabad has shared a release notifying the change in seat matrix of the institute. Candidates who have applied for SC-TL category for both undergraduate and postgraduate level are required to update their reservation by December 1, 2025 11:59 pm.

As per the official notification, "The SC of TL category has been sub divided into three sub-groups as SC-TL (Group I), SC-TL (Group II) and SC- TL(Group III). Candidates are requested to view the Telangana State Rationalization of Reservations of SC Act document for clarification regarding which schedule castes belong to which group available at https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat- 2026/notifications/TELANGANA-STATE-RATIONALIZATION-OF-RESERVATIONS-OFSC-ACT.pdf"

Candidates must check the updated brochure of NALSAR, Hyderabad on the consortium website under the participating universities page.

Candidates who have applied for SC-TL can update their reservation using steps given below:

Step 1: Login to their CLAT account

Step 2: Click on the 'Update SC-TL Reservation' button.

Step 3: Select the reservation category you want to claim in the drop-down.

Step 4: Click on the Save button to save changes.

The CLAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm in a single shift. It is a national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 25 National Law Universities (NLUs) across India.

