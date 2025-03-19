Nagaland University To Launch Undergraduate Course In Basic Science

Nagaland University will soon launch a new undergraduate programme in Basic Sciences from the academic year 2025-26. The university will also launch a Multidisciplinary Research Centre that will offer more programmes in Basic Sciences. Initially, this New Centre will offer 3-year/ 4-year Undergraduate programmes in Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics and Zoology. More programmes will be offered in Basic Sciences in the coming years. These courses include:



Integrated Postgraduate programmes in Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, and Zoology

PhD Programmes in all sciences and social sciences with an emphasis on the topics of multidisciplinary research



Integrated PhD (PG + PhD) programmes in all sciences and social sciences with an emphasis on the topics of multidisciplinary research



The Undergraduate/ Integrated Postgraduate programmes will start with an intake capacity of 50 students across all the disciplines (Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, and Zoology) during the academic year 2025-26.



Eligibility criteria

For admission to Undergraduate/ Integrated Postgraduate programmes, a candidate must secure a first class (60 per cent) throughout academics up to class 12 or any other equivalent examination. A candidate must have a valid CUET (UG) scorecard in the relevant discipline before applying.



The undergraduate programme seeks to equip students with the capacities in fields across arts, humanities, languages, natural sciences, and social sciences; an ethic of social engagement besides soft skills such as complex problem solving, critical thinking, creative thinking, and communication skills, along with rigorous specialization in a chosen disciplinary or interdisciplinary major and minor(s).



Students can opt for a change of major within the broad discipline (Natural and Physical Sciences, Mathematical, Statistics, and Computational Sciences, Library, Information and Media Sciences, Commerce and Management, and Humanities and Social Sciences) at the end of the first year.



Nagaland University is the 13th Central University in the country and the only Central University in the state of Nagaland. It was established based on the Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as The Nagaland University Act 1989.

