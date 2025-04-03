Nagaland University Researchers Develop AI-Powered Personalised Learning System For Students

Researchers at Nagaland University have developed a Flexible Learning System (FLS) designed to revolutionise education by providing personalised learning experiences through Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC). This cutting-edge system enables real-time adaptive learning, allowing students to progress at their own pace with customised course content.

The study, conducted at the School of Engineering & Technology, Nagaland University, demonstrated that FLS reduces task processing time by 94 per cent, significantly improving response times and making one-on-one learning more efficient. The system categorises learners based on their performance, providing easy, moderate, or advanced content to help them achieve course success while identifying and addressing weak areas.

The research, led by Ramesh Singh, Chenlep Yakha Konyak, and Akangjungshi Longkumer from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, was published in the prestigious International Journal of Information Technology. According to the team, FLS addresses a key limitation in Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS)—the lack of real-time adaptive learning. Unlike traditional ITS tools, FLS leverages Multi-Access Edge Computing to optimise bandwidth usage and task processing, ensuring seamless interaction between students and instructors. This breakthrough could transform higher education by making personalised learning more accessible and effective.

Nagaland University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jagadish K. Patnaik lauded the innovation, emphasising its future potential versions will utilise IoT to generate deeper insights into student learning patterns, augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) will be integrated for interactive education, optimized for regions with limited infrastructure and allows instructors to track student progress instantly.

Assistant Professor Chenlep Yakha Konyak highlighted that the FLS framework is still in the development phase, with plans for further testing and commercialization. “This system has the potential to be widely adopted by educational institutions, providing real-time, tailored learning experiences that improve student engagement and outcomes,” said Konyak.



