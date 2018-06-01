NABARD Assistant Manager Result Out

NABARD has conducted the exam on May 19. The main exam will be held on June 17, 2018.

NABARD Result 2018 For Grade A Assistant Manager Post Declared

New Delhi:  NABARD has declared the result for preliminary exam held for Assistant Manager (Grade A) post. NABARD has conducted the exam on May 19. The main exam will be held on June 17, 2018. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development or NABARD is conducting the exam for recruiting candidates to 92 posts. Recruitment will be for the given disciplines: general, animal husbandry, chartered accountant, economics, environmental engineering, food processing/ food technology, forestry, land development (soil science)/ agriculture, minor irrigation (water resources) and social work.

NABARD has also released the call letter for the phase 2 or main exam. Candidates can download the exam call letter using their registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth. '

Internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night,' reads the call letter portal.

