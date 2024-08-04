NABARD Invites Applications For 102 Assistant Manager Posts, Check Details

NABARD Recruitment 2024: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications for 100 Assistant Manager (Rural Development and Banking Service) positions and 2 Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) positions. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is August 15. The Phase I (Preliminary) examination will be conducted on September 01 in online mode.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 850, while SC/ST/physically handicapped persons are required to pay an application fee of Rs 150.

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants' age should be in the range of 21 to 30 years

Assistant Manager Grade A Eligibility

Applicants must possess a Bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks.

A Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution and Membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), obtained on or before July 1, 2024.

BBA (Finance/Banking) or BMS (Finance/Banking) from a recognised University/Institution with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWBD applicants).

A four-year Bachelor's Engineering/Technology degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics, Electronics & Telecommunications, Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Instrumentation, Data Science, Machine Learning, or Artificial Intelligence from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWBD applicants).

Assistant Manager In Grade 'A' (Rajbhasha):

A Bachelor's Degree from a recognised university in English or Hindi medium with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects, achieving at least 60% marks (55% for SC/PWBD applicants) or an equivalent in aggregate, AND a PG Diploma in Translation (minimum one year) in Hindi to English and vice-versa.

Candidates must have studied English and Hindi as subjects for at least two years during their bachelor's degree course from any recognised University.

Check detailed notification for eligibility, selection, process, eligibility and pay scale.