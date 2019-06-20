Mumbai University To Release Second Cut Off For Undergraduate Admission Today

Mumbai University to release second cut off today

Mumbai University Admission 2019: Mumbai University will release the second merit list for First Year undergraduate courses today. The second merit list is expected by 5:00 pm. The merit list and second cut off will be released on the websites of colleges affiliated with University of Mumbai.

Students can go to the respective college websites and check the merit list. The document verification process and payment of application fee for students in second merit list will be conducted on June 21, June 22, and June 24, 2019.

The first merit list for admission to first year undergraduate courses was released on June 17, 2019.

In Mithibai College, this year, the closing percentage for admission to B.Sc. (Biochemistry) for Open category students was 60.00 per cent marks. For B.Sc. Biotechnology, it was 83.00 per cent. The cut off for B.Com. (Honors) for open category candidates was 89.23 per cent.

For admission to B.Com. at Narsee Monjee college, the cut off per cent for open category students was 93.33 per cent.

At St. Xavier's College, cut off for admission to first year BA was 58.77 per cent.

Reportedly, more than 2.5 lakh students had registered for admission to first year undergraduate courses which are offered at Mumbai University affiliated colleges. There are 60 University Departments and Institutes, and 749 affiliated colleges under the University of Mumbai.

Despite more than 700 colleges, the only Mumbai University affiliated colleges which made its place in the NIRF Ranking 2019 was St. Xavier's College, which was ranked at 96. Among Universities, Mumbai University was ranked at 81 in the NIRF Ranking 2019.

Click here for more Education News