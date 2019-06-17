Mumbai University Merit Lists Out, Check Here: Live Updates

Mumbai University admission 2019: The cut offs are released separately for the affiliated colleges. Students can go to the respective college websites and check the merit list.

Education | | Updated: June 17, 2019 18:00 IST
Mumbai University merit lists are out on websites of various colleges affiliated with the varsity.

Mumbai University Cut-Off 2019: The colleges affiliated with Mumbai University have started to release admission cut-offs and merit lists to various courses. The Mumbai University cut-offs and merit lists can be accessed from official websites of various colleges. Cut-offs for major courses like Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Science are released separately in various colleges like St. Xavier's College and Wilson College (check the lists below). As more than 4 lakh students trying to access various college websites, most of the websites are not responding now. Candidates may check for Mumbai University undergraduate admission details here in this story.

Mumbai University admission 2019: Live updates on merit lists and cutoffs

Mumbai University admission 2019: The merit lists to various colleges are being released today.

Mumbai University admission 2019: The merit lists to various colleges are being released today. 


Jun 17, 2019
17:35 (IST)
Mumbai University merit list 2019: St. Xavier's lists
Check merit lists for St. Xavier's College of Mumbai University here:

Jun 17, 2019
17:28 (IST)
Mumbai University merit list 2019: Wilson College lists
Merit list for Wilson College is available now. Check the lists here:




Jun 17, 2019
17:16 (IST)
Mumbai University merit list 2019: Where to check
Some colleges affiliated with Mumbai University will release the merit lists on the notice boards of departments. 
Jun 17, 2019
17:14 (IST)
Mumbai University merit list 2019: Where to check
The merit lists for colleges like St. Xaviers College, Mithibai College and Narsee Monjee College are released separately for the affiliated colleges. Students can go to the respective college websites and check the merit list.
