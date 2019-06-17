Mumbai University Merit Lists Out, Check Here: Live Updates

Mumbai University merit lists are out on websites of various colleges affiliated with the varsity.

Mumbai University Cut-Off 2019: The colleges affiliated with Mumbai University have started to release admission cut-offs and merit lists to various courses. The Mumbai University cut-offs and merit lists can be accessed from official websites of various colleges. Cut-offs for major courses like Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Science are released separately in various colleges like St. Xavier's College and Wilson College (check the lists below). As more than 4 lakh students trying to access various college websites, most of the websites are not responding now. Candidates may check for Mumbai University undergraduate admission details here in this story.

Mumbai University admission 2019: Live updates on merit lists and cutoffs