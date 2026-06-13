Mumbai Startup's 64-Year-Old Intern Wins Hearts Online; Founder Calls It Best Decision'

A Mumbai-based startup founder has gone viral on social media after introducing a 64-year-old intern to his team, sparking conversations about age, experience and workplace inclusion. The founder described the move as one of the best decisions the company has made, highlighting the value of experience in a fast-paced startup environment.

The video, shared on Instagram by Joshua Salins, offers a glimpse of the senior intern interacting with younger employees and sharing insights from his professional journey. The clip quickly gained attention online for showcasing how decades of experience can contribute to a growing organisation.

In the video, text displayed on screen describes the intern as a source of "priceless knowledge of building and scaling companies." It further states that he is helping in "shaping culture within the organisation out of experience" and providing a "free boost of motivation when the team feels low."

Sharing the clip, Joshua wrote, "We just got a 64-year-old intern in the office and it's the best decision we've made."

Why Did He Join as an Intern?

The unusual appointment prompted curiosity among social media users, with many asking why a man with such extensive experience had chosen an internship role.

Responding to the questions, Joshua explained that the 64-year-old wanted to remain professionally active and continue contributing. According to the founder, the man did not want to simply stay at home and instead wished to share his knowledge and experience with younger professionals.

Social Media Praises the Move

The video received widespread appreciation online. One user commented, "Please, hire my mum as well! Wealth of knowledge but sitting at home." Another wrote, "Knowledge never gets old, it only grows."

Many users praised the startup for recognising experience over age, while others appreciated how attentively the younger team members listened to the senior intern. The viral clip has become a reminder that valuable workplace lessons can come from experience accumulated over decades, regardless of age or designation.