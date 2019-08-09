Mumbai Girls Win India-Korea Friendship Quiz

The annual competition is organised by the Korean Cultural Centre, India.

Two Mumbai high school girls have beaten 8,000 other students from 20 public schools to win the "1st Korea-India Friendship Quiz Contest - Mumbai 2019", an organiser said here on Friday.

Pratima Tawde of Class 8 in Swami Vivekanand High School, Chembur, Sarika Tripathi of Class 9 in City International School, Andheri, are the winner of the Quiz contest.

"They will be taken on a six-day long free trip to South Korea," Kim Dong Young country's Consul-General in Mumbai said.

Besides the two top prize winners, 18 other winners of the competition have bagged attractive cash prizes, trophies and certificates in the the first-ever unique project.

"This contest is an important opportunity to introduce Korea and its culture to the students who are the future of India," said Young, while giving the top prizes to the winners.

