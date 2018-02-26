Mumbai University Declares BE (Electronics, IT) 7th Semester Results Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the result at the official website of the University mu.ac.in. Alternatively candidates can also find the results at the result hosting website mumresults.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT MU Results 2018 For 7th Semester BE Course; Check Now New Delhi: Mumbai University has announced the results for BE (Electronics) and BE (Information Technology) 7th semester examinations. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the result at the official website of the University mu.ac.in. Alternatively candidates can also find the results at the result hosting website mumresults.in. The University has been proactive in declaring the results, this year. On 23 February 3rd, 7th and 8th semester results were declared for BE (Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering) and MA (Mass Communication and Journalism).



MU results for the semester five Three Year Bachelor of Arts results was declared on its official website a day before.



Mumbai University BE Results: Know How To Check

Candidates may follow these steps to check their BE seventh and eight semester results: Step One: Go to the official website

Step Two: Click on the Examination/Results tab

Step Three: Click on the link "Alternative link for Mumbai University Results"

Step Four: Go to the bottom of the next page

Step Five: Click on the results link given there based on your hall ticket numbers

Step Six: Check your results from the next page open

With this, Mumbai University has released more than 130 results of examinations conducted in November, 2017.



