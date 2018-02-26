Mumbai University Declares BE (Electronics, IT) 7th Semester Results

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the result at the official website of the University mu.ac.in. Alternatively candidates can also find the results at the result hosting website mumresults.in.

Education | | Updated: February 26, 2018 17:53 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mumbai University Declares BE (Electronics, IT) 7th Semester Results

MU Results 2018 For 7th Semester BE Course; Check Now

New Delhi:  Mumbai University has announced the results for BE (Electronics) and BE (Information Technology) 7th semester examinations. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the result at the official website of the University mu.ac.in. Alternatively candidates can also find the results at the result hosting website mumresults.in. The University has been proactive in declaring the results, this year. On 23 February 3rd, 7th and 8th semester results were declared for BE (Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering) and MA (Mass Communication and Journalism).

MU results for the semester five Three Year Bachelor of Arts results was declared on its official website a day before.

Comments
Close [X]
Mumbai University BE Results: Know How To Check
Candidates may follow these steps to check their BE seventh and eight semester results:
  • Step One: Go to the official website
  • Step Two: Click on the Examination/Results tab
  • Step Three: Click on the link "Alternative link for Mumbai University Results"
  • Step Four: Go to the bottom of the next page
  • Step Five: Click on the results link given there based on your hall ticket numbers
  • Step Six: Check your results from the next page open

With this, Mumbai University has released more than 130 results of examinations conducted in November, 2017.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Mumbai University

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................