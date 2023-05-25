Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 Out At 2 pm, How To Check Scores

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result: The result will be published on the official website of the board.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 12 board exam results today at 2 pm. The result will be published on the official website of the board - mahresult.nic.in. Students can check their scores with the help of the registration number and roll number.

The Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2023 was conducted between February 21 and March 21. Around 14 lakh students registered for the class 12 board exams this year.

How to check Maharashtra HSC result 2023

Visit the official Maharashtra board website. Select the link for MSBSHSE HSC result 2023. The link will get activated at 2 pm today Enter the required details such as your roll number and login. Check your scorecard displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2023 can also be viewed at hsc.mahresults.org.in. and hscresult.mkcl.org.

Last year, more than 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra board HSC exams. The overall pass percentage in the exam was recorded at 94.22 per cent last year. Girls had outshined boys with a pass percentage of 95.35 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 93.29 per cent.

Students are required to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject in the Maharashtra board HSC exam 2023 to be declared pass. Those who fail to clear the exam will have to appear for the compartment exam. The Maharashtra board will notify the date for the HSC compartment exam soon.