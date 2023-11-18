Modification Window Opens For GATE 2024, Check Last Date To Make Changes

Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2024.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has opened modification window for making changes in the applications for Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2024.

Candidates who have registered for GATE 2024 can make changes to the application by November 24, 2023 by visiting the official website of GATE.

The admit cards will be available from January 3, 2024. The GATE 2024 exams will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. The answer keys will be available on the application portal by February 21, 2024. The results for the GATE 2024 exam will be announced on March 16, 2024.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. The exam is being organised by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Steps to make changes in application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2024

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2024 login window

Step 3: Login using the enrollment ID and password

Step 4: Click on the application correction window

Step 5: Make the necessary changes in the application form

Step 6: Submit the correction fee