Mizoram Board Declares Class 12th Result

Mizoram Board of School Education has declared the class 12th result.

Education | | Updated: May 14, 2019 11:47 IST
Mizoram Class 12th Result Declared: Know How To Check


New Delhi: 

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the results for Class 12th Board Exams or HSSLC exam today. The result is available on the official website of MBSE www.mbse.edu.in/. The class 12th board exam was held from March 5 to March 29. Practical exams were held on February 18 and 19. Apart from the official website, students can check their score card from indianresults.com and examresults.net.

Mizoram HSSLC Result 2019: Direct Link Here

HSSLC Class 12 Results

Mizoram HSSLC Result 2019: How to check

  • Open the official website of MBSE.
  • Click on the link to check the HSSLC 2019 under the Notification section.
  • The candidate has to fill in their Roll number and registration number .
  • Tap on 'Find Results'.
  • The results will be displayed.
  • Candidates may download the results for future reference.

Meanwhile the Board had declared the class 10th result on May 2. 

Click here for more Education News 



