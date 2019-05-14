Mizoram Board Declares Class 12th Result

Mizoram Class 12th Result Declared: Know How To Check

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the results for Class 12th Board Exams or HSSLC exam today. The result is available on the official website of MBSE www.mbse.edu.in/. The class 12th board exam was held from March 5 to March 29. Practical exams were held on February 18 and 19. Apart from the official website, students can check their score card from indianresults.com and examresults.net.

Mizoram HSSLC Result 2019: Direct Link Here

HSSLC Class 12 Results

Mizoram HSSLC Result 2019: How to check

Open the official website of MBSE.

Click on the link to check the HSSLC 2019 under the Notification section.

The candidate has to fill in their Roll number and registration number .

Tap on 'Find Results'.

The results will be displayed.

Candidates may download the results for future reference.

Meanwhile the Board had declared the class 10th result on May 2.

