Mizoram Board 2027 Timetable Out: Check Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates

Mizoram Board Date Sheet 2027: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the board timetable for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations 2027. According to the official announcement, the HSSLC Class 12 examinations for Arts, Science, and Commerce will begin on February 8, 2027. Meanwhile, the HSLC Class 10 exams will start on February 10, 2027.

Students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can check the subject-wise schedule on the official website, mbse.edu.in. According to the official timetable, the exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

MBSE Class 10 Exam Schedule 2027

Class 10 candidates can check the subject-wise schedule below.

February 10, 2027: MIL (Mizo/AlternativeEnglish/Hindi/Manipuri)

February 15, 2027: English

February 19, 2027: Social Science

February 23, 2027: Science (Theory)

March 1, 2027: Mathematics

March 4, 2027: Home Science (Theory)/Introductory Information Technology (Theory)/Civics & Economics/Commercial Studies

The Mizoram board has also announced the practical exam dates for HSLC candidates.

Mizoram Board Class 12 Exam Dates

HSSLC students can check the subject-wise examination-dates below.

February 8, 2027: English

February 12, 2027: MIL (Mizo/Hindi/Nepali)

February 17, 2027: Political Science/Public Administration/Business Studies/Physics (T)

February 22, 2027: Education/Psychology (T )/Chemistry (T)/Accountancy

February 26, 2027: Geography (T)/ Biology (T)

March 3, 2027: History/ Mathematics/Business Mathematics

March 8, 2027: Economics/Geology (T)

March 11, 2027: Sociology

March 15, 2027: Computer Science (T)/Home Science (T)

Class 12 candidates can also check the practical exam dates for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams below.