Mission Delhi University Admission 2023: Here's All You Need To Know

The varsity is expected to start classes for the academic year 2023-24 on August 16. (Representational)

The University of Delhi (DU) will start accepting undergraduate (UG) admissions based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores that were announced on July 15.

A total of 71,000 seats across 78 undergraduate programmes in 68 colleges are up for grabs at the University of Delhi.

Additionally, there are 198 BA programme combinations on offer. The admission process for DU's academic calendar 2023-24 was kickstarted last month with the launch of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Aspirants looking for admission into DU may register on the Common Seat Allocation System for Undergraduate (UG) portal admission.uod.ac.in on or before July 24.

How To Apply For DU Admission?

The application process is divided into three parts. The first part involves candidates' registration through the CSAS 2023 application form available on the portal with a one-time nonrefundable fee.

The second phase, which began on July 17, involves candidates selecting their preference of course and college combination. The third and final phase will involve the allotment of seats based on candidates' preference and their CUET UG 2023 score. The first merit list for DU admission will be out on August 1.

What Happens After Allotment of Seats?

Following the allotment of seats in the first merit list, candidates will have to give acceptance on the CSAS portal by August 4. Acceptance will be valid only for the round in which the candidates have been offered the seat. Following the acceptance, the university will complete the verification of documents and the applicant's eligibility on August 5. This will be followed by either approval or rejection of the provisional allocation of the seats. In case of approval, the candidates will have to pay the required fee to confirm the admission by 04:49 PM on August 6. Candidates may also choose to withdraw from admission. However, in such cases, they will not be allowed to participate in any further round of admission/allotment.

In case of vacant seats after the first round of the admission process, DU will release subsequent CSAS lists to fill up the seats. The varsity is expected to start the classes for the academic year 2023-24 on August 16, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced previously.