Maharashtra Health And Technical Common Entrance Test Result 2026 Soon; Direct Link Here

MHT CET Result 2026 Soon Live: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to announce the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 results soon for both the PCM and PCB groups. Once declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, using their application number and date of birth.

Steps To Download MHT CET 2026 Scorecard

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org .

. Click on the MHT CET 2026 scorecard link.

Enter the required login credentials, including application number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the scorecard on the screen.

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned On MHT CET Scorecard

The MHT CET 2026 scorecard will contain important details such as:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Aggregate marks

Subject-wise marks

Percentile score

Rank

Qualifying status

Other relevant information

MHT CET 2026: When Was The Exam Held?

The MHT CET 2026 examination was conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the PCM group exam was held from April 11 to 20, while the PCB group exam took place from April 21 to 26.

In the second phase, the PCB examination was conducted on May 10 and 11, whereas the PCM examination was held from May 12 to 21.

Earlier, on May 30, 2026, the State CET Cell released the final answer keys for both PCM and PCB groups after reviewing objections submitted by candidates.

Official Websites To Check MHT CET 2026 Result

cetcell.mahacet.org

mahacet.org

MHT CET 2026: What Are Considered Good Marks?

Candidates scoring 170 marks or above in MHT CET are generally considered top performers. Based on previous years' trends, a score of 170 may correspond to a percentile between 99.5 and 99.9. Such a score can also place a candidate among the top 2,000 ranks in Maharashtra, although the actual rank may vary depending on factors such as the number of candidates and overall performance in the examination.