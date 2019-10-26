Maharashtra Entrance Test Cell Announces MHT CET 2020 Dates

MHT CET 2020 exam dates have been announced

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released update on MHT CET 2020 exam. Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is conducted for admission to undergraduate program in engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture. MHT CET 2020, in-line with 2019, will also be a computer-based test.

The MHT CET 2020 will be conducted in multiple shifts from May 16 to May 20, 2020.

Further information on the MHT CET exam will be released by the Entrance Test Cell on its official website, 'mahacet.org'.

The raw scores secured by candidates will be normalized by the Cell. The normalization formula and percentile calculation method will be released later and the result for MHT CET will be prepared accordingly.

The Entrance Test Cell conducted the MHT CET exam in computer-based mode for the first time in 2019. The exam was conducted over multiple shifts.

For the MHT CET 2019 exam, there was no negative marking and the difficulty level of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics sections was akin to JEE Main and for Biology section, it was same as NEET UG exam.

"Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Std. XI curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Std. XII curriculum while setting the question paper," read the examination notice for MHT CET 2019.

