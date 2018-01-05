MHRD Releases AISHE 2016-17 Report; Gross Enrolment Ratio Increased To 25.2 Per Cent In 2016-17

Quality, autonomy, research and innovation are key pillars of our vision for improving higher education in India #AISHEhttps://t.co/93sBIU3NNz— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 5, 2018
Speaking on the occasion Shri Prakash Javadekar informed that there is an increase in overall enrolment from 27.5 million in 2010-11 to 35.7 million in 2016-17 and improvement in Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) which is a ratio of enrolment in higher education to population in the eligible age group (18-23) years, from 19.4% in 2010-11 to 25.2 in 2016-17 which is a significant achievement.
He also hoped that GER ratio will reach 30% by the year 2020. He further informed that the Gender Parity Index (GPI), a ratio of proportional representation of female and male, has improved from 0.86 to 0.94 to the corresponding period.
The number of educational institutes listed on the AISHE portal has also increased. All India Survey of Higher Education Report has detailed information on 864 universities and 40,026 colleges.
In the AISHE 2016-17, the efforts have been made for the first time to collect data of teachers in the portal 'Gurujan' which is designed specifically for the teachers.
