MHRD Releases AISHE 2016-17 Report; Gross Enrolment Ratio Increased To 25.2 Per Cent In 2016-17 The Union Minister for Human Resource and Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar released the AISHE or All India Survey on Higher Education for the year 2016-17 in New Delhi today.

Share EMAIL PRINT MHRD Releases AISHE 2016-17 Report; GER Increased To 25.2 Per Cent New Delhi: The Union Minister for Human Resource and Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar released the AISHE or All India Survey on Higher Education for the year 2016-17 in New Delhi today. The Minister of State (MoS) Satyapal Jain was also present. On the occasion he also launched the survey for the year 2017-18. In a tweet, Prakash Javadekar said that quality, autonomy, research and innovation are key pillars of our vision for improving higher education in India.

Quality, autonomy, research and innovation are key pillars of our vision for improving higher education in India #AISHEhttps://t.co/93sBIU3NNz — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 5, 2018

Speaking on the occasion Shri Prakash Javadekar informed that there is an increase in overall enrolment from 27.5 million in 2010-11 to 35.7 million in 2016-17 and improvement in Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) which is a ratio of enrolment in higher education to population in the eligible age group (18-23) years, from 19.4% in 2010-11 to 25.2 in 2016-17 which is a significant achievement.



He also hoped that GER ratio will reach 30% by the year 2020. He further informed that the Gender Parity Index (GPI), a ratio of proportional representation of female and male, has improved from 0.86 to 0.94 to the corresponding period.



The number of educational institutes listed on the AISHE portal has also increased. All India Survey of Higher Education Report has detailed information on 864 universities and 40,026 colleges.



In the AISHE 2016-17, the efforts have been made for the first time to collect data of teachers in the portal 'Gurujan' which is designed specifically for the teachers.



The first survey was initiated in 2011 and has been carried out since then. In a press release, MHRD said that the portal based survey has reduced the time lag between conducting the survey and releasing the result of the survey. The survey covers almost all the Higher Education institutions (HEIs) in the country including Universities, Colleges and Stand-Alone institutions.



Click here for more



The Union Minister for Human Resource and Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar released the AISHE or All India Survey on Higher Education for the year 2016-17 in New Delhi today. The Minister of State (MoS) Satyapal Jain was also present. On the occasion he also launched the survey for the year 2017-18. In a tweet, Prakash Javadekar said that quality, autonomy, research and innovation are key pillars of our vision for improving higher education in India.Speaking on the occasion Shri Prakash Javadekar informed that there is an increase in overall enrolment from 27.5 million in 2010-11 to 35.7 million in 2016-17 and improvement in Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) which is a ratio of enrolment in higher education to population in the eligible age group (18-23) years, from 19.4% in 2010-11 to 25.2 in 2016-17 which is a significant achievement.He also hoped that GER ratio will reach 30% by the year 2020. He further informed that the Gender Parity Index (GPI), a ratio of proportional representation of female and male, has improved from 0.86 to 0.94 to the corresponding period.The number of educational institutes listed on the AISHE portal has also increased. All India Survey of Higher Education Report has detailed information on 864 universities and 40,026 colleges.In the AISHE 2016-17, the efforts have been made for the first time to collect data of teachers in the portal 'Gurujan' which is designed specifically for the teachers. The first survey was initiated in 2011 and has been carried out since then. In a press release, MHRD said that the portal based survey has reduced the time lag between conducting the survey and releasing the result of the survey. The survey covers almost all the Higher Education institutions (HEIs) in the country including Universities, Colleges and Stand-Alone institutions.Click here for more Education News