Scholarships, Hostels Led To 32% Rise In Female Enrollment, Says UGC Chairman

UGC Chairman Professor Mamidala Jagadeesh Kumar has shared insights on the recently released AISHE Report 2021-22. Noting that the report reflects inclusivity, opportunity, and progress in Indian academic spaces, Mr Kumar highlighted the measures that led to improved enrollments of students from underprivileged communities in higher education.

As per the UGC chairman, factors such as targeted scholarships, girls' hostels and flexible learning options have resulted in 32% rise since 2014-15 in female enrollment. Similarly a 65.2% jump was seen in the enrollments of students from Scheduled Tribe community, Scheduled Caste and OBC due to various outreach programmes and scholarships.

"The trend in increased female enrolment is evident across all social categories, and it signifies a paradigm shift in access to higher education for female students. It shows that the Indian education system aims to empower women to create their own paths in their career journey. Initiatives such as targeted scholarships, girls' hostels, and flexible learning options have undoubtedly played a crucial role in promoting this environment of inclusivity," he says.

Secondly, the significant increase in enrolment among minority communities portrays a heartening picture, he adds. "The total number of minority students has increased by 38%, while the total number of female students belonging to minorities also increased by 42.3%. The 65.2% jump in Scheduled Tribe students and a sharp rise in Scheduled Caste and OBC representation highlight our commitment to bridging the equity gap and ensuring educational opportunities reach all corners of society. Targeted outreach programmes, affirmative action policies, and dedicated scholarships have paved the way for this positive transformation," he notes.

The report showed a 81.2% increase in PhD enrolment, with 107% rise among female students. The chairman noted that the surge in interest in research, particularly among women, gives great hope for the future of Indian academia and innovation. He also added that the research ecosystem can be further improved through grants, scholarships, and mentorship programmes.

Hoping to increase the gender disparity in engineering and technology in the country, the chairman said, "The gender disparity in STEM fields remains a point of focus. While we celebrate the 35.1% increase in the science enrolment of female students, the lag in engineering and technology calls for further introspection. We aim to continue dismantling societal stereotypes, promoting role models in these fields and creating an environment encouraging young women to pursue their science and technology aspirations confidently."

The survey evaluates colleges based on different parameters such as student enrolment, teachers' data, infrastructural information, financial information, etc. Around 45,473 colleges have been registered under AISHE belonging to the 328 universities (affiliating). Of these 42,825 responded in the survey year 2021-22.