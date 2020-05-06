Regulatory Changes, Operation Digital Board In Store For Online Education In India

MHRD will introduce regulatory changes to strengthen digital education in India

HRD Ministry has proposed some regulatory changes to promote digital learning. With classes at schools and colleges suspended, there has been a radical shift to digital modes of teaching and instruction. The regulator changes are aimed at increasing efficiency of universities in online education.

One of the proposed changes is to increase the permissible SWAYAM Online component in conventional universities and ODL programmes from the present 20% to 40%. Regulation framework for open, distance, and online education will also be changed to enable 25% of the universities to offer ODL and Online education from next academic session. ODL and Online Regulations will also be integrated.

The Education Ministry has continuously been promoting digital education for students during the lockdown to compensate for the study loss. Some of the online learning resources, which are accessible through laptops, computer systems, tablets, and smartphones, include DIKSHA, e-Pathshala, SWAYAM, NISHTHA, NROER< and National Digital Library.

However, these resources are inaccessible in remote areas. To reach out to students in remote areas, MHRD is taking use of television and radio medium. 32 DTH TV channels of SWAYAM Prabha are available across the country through DD free Dish Set Box and Antenna. Out of these 32 channels, 12 are specially marked for school education. Every day 2 hours slot is also provided to each state/UT who will present content related to school curriculum in local language.

MHRD is also doing extensive use of radio channels to broadcast educational programmes. 289 Community Radio Stations will be used, The Ministry also says that due to digitalization, huge portions of analog spectrum of radio and TV are not in use and these can be used to connect people online in remote areas.

After the lockdown is lifted, the government will focus on Operation Digital Board in all government and government aided secondary and senior secondary schools (about 1.53 lakh schools).

Under this initiative each school will be provided with two Digital Boards, DD free dish antenna, and pre-loaded pen drives with contents from class 1 to class 12.

