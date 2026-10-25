Who Is Ashaatti Ammumma? Kerala Woman Teaches Children Using Sand

An elderly woman from Kerala is winning hearts online for her simple approach to teaching young children how to write. Known locally as Ashaatti Ammumma, she uses sand to help children practise writing letters without notebooks or pencils.

A video shared on Instagram by the account Mom of Safaachiii shows her conducting a writing lesson outdoors. She spreads sand on the ground, smooths its surface and draws letters for the children to follow. The children then practise forming the letters by tracing them in the sand with their fingers.

The video highlights how everyday materials can be used to create simple learning activities for young children.

How Learning Through Sand Works

Unlike writing on paper, sand allows children to erase their work instantly and practise the same letter several times. This gives them the freedom to make mistakes and try again without worrying about wasting paper.

Tracing letters with their fingers also gives children a hands-on way to explore letter shapes and practise the movements involved in writing. Such activities can support early writing practice when combined with appropriate guidance and regular instruction.

What This Means For Early Childhood Education

Young children often benefit from activities that allow them to learn by doing. Along with books and classroom exercises, teachers can use materials such as sand, chalk and clay to introduce basic concepts in an engaging way.

These activities can encourage children to participate actively rather than simply observe a lesson. However, their usefulness depends on the children's age, learning needs and how the activities are conducted.

Ashaatti Ammumma's teaching method is not a replacement for formal education or classroom resources. Instead, it offers an example of how simple, low-cost activities can complement early learning.

The video has attracted attention from social media users, many of whom have appreciated her patient approach. Her lesson also brings attention to a broader point about education: children can begin learning through simple experiences, provided they have the right guidance and opportunities to practise.