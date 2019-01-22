Cold Wave: Schools To Remain Closed In Meerut Tomorrow

Meerut: Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow

All government and private schools, in Meerut, have been ordered to remain closed tomorrow. "District Magistrate declares holiday for Standard 1-12 students in all government and private schools for tomorrow in view of cold weather conditions," reported news agency ANI. However, schools which have scheduled exams for tomorrow will remain open.

North India has been reeling under cold wave since Monday. Due to heavy rain and hailstorms a sharp dip in temperature was recorded in parts of northern India on Tuesday morning. The minimum temperature settled at five notches above normal.

"Generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rainfall at most places and isolated thunderstorm activity accompanied with strong surface winds most likely during January 21 and 22," the weather department said.

