Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Releases BA Part II Exam Result

MDSU BA Part II result released on official website

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU), Ajmer has released the result for BA Part II exam 2019 on its official website. Students who appeared for BA part II exam held by MDSU will need their roll number and mother's name or their name and father's name in order to check their result and marks in the said examination.

MDSU BA Part II Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the official website of the University.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: You can either enter your roll number and mother's name or else can also download the result using your roll number and father's name.

Step four: Submit the details.

Step five: Check the result.

MDSU BA Part II Result: Direct Link

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer is a prominent affiliating university in the state of Rajasthan. Established on August 1, 1987, after the bifurcation of the University of Rajasthan, the University was positioned as a University for Colleges.

The University is expected to release the result for other degree courses for which the examinations were held in 2019 soon.

In case students are unable to access the website, they are advised to use Internet Explorer 6.0 instead of Google Chrome.

