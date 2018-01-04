MDS University To Conduct Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) In Rajasthan The Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University is in the process of organizing the entrance exam for B.Ed. admissions in Rajasthan. The Higher Education Department has prepared the guidelines related to PTET (Pre Teacher Education Test) and will be dispatching them soon to the Maharishi Dayanand University.

Share EMAIL PRINT MDS University To Conduct Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) In Rajasthan New Delhi: The Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University is in the process of organizing the entrance exam for B.Ed. admissions in Rajasthan. The Higher Education Department has prepared the guidelines related to PTET (Pre Teacher Education Test) and will be dispatching them soon to the Maharishi Dayanand University. The PTET for 2017-18 session was also organized by the University for 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year BA-B.Sc. B.Ed. course. There is a chance that the state government may give the responsibility of BSTC exam to MDSU too.



Earlier the government had given the responsibility to conduct PTET to the Govindguru Tribal University located in Banswara but the university expressed its inability to conduct the exam because of lack of teachers, staff and required resources. Hence, the responsibility has been given again to the Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University.



Once the Secretary for Higher and Technical Education, Rajhans Upadhyay, signs on the file, the instructions would be sent to the University.



In 2017-18, the BSTC exam was conducted by the Kota University. The government may hand over the responsibility to conduct the BSTC exam to MDSU. It is widely believed that it would be easier for one institution to conduct both the exams.



As reported by Rajasthan Patrika, in past, there have been controversies when the PTET exam was conducted by other universities. More recently the exam was conducted by Kota University in 2016 and there had been a delay in B.Ed. admission process.



MDSU has conducted the PTET exam in 1995-96, 1998-99, 2004, 2007, 2015, and 2017. The University has also conducted the BSTC exam in 2007 and 2015-16. The University has also conducted pre-medical test in Rajasthan in 2006-07.



