MDS University To Conduct Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) In Rajasthan

Earlier the government had given the responsibility to conduct PTET to the Govindguru Tribal University located in Banswara but the university expressed its inability to conduct the exam because of lack of teachers, staff and required resources. Hence, the responsibility has been given again to the Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University.
Once the Secretary for Higher and Technical Education, Rajhans Upadhyay, signs on the file, the instructions would be sent to the University.
In 2017-18, the BSTC exam was conducted by the Kota University. The government may hand over the responsibility to conduct the BSTC exam to MDSU. It is widely believed that it would be easier for one institution to conduct both the exams.
As reported by Rajasthan Patrika, in past, there have been controversies when the PTET exam was conducted by other universities. More recently the exam was conducted by Kota University in 2016 and there had been a delay in B.Ed. admission process.
