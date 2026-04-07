Meghalaya Class 10 Toppers 2026: Here's List Of Students Who Scored 100% Marks

MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Toppers 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the list of highest scorers across subjects for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2026, with several students securing full marks in key subjects, including Mathematics, Science and Technology, and Computer Science.

In Mathematics, 16 students achieved a perfect score of 100 marks; four students secured perfect scores in Science and Technology, and seven students secured perfect marks in Computer Science.

Mathematics Toppers

Among them are Anikesh Jha of Laitumkhrah Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Abhishek Roy, Ishant Bhatt, and Kevin B Pale of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, as well as Prajukta Roy of Seven Set Higher Secondary School. Students from schools such as Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School, Sherwood School (Tura), and North Liberty Higher Secondary School (Jowai) were also among the top scorers.

Science and Technology Toppers

Samdi Mukhim of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Prajukta Roy of Seven Set Higher Secondary School, and Abiela Nongsiej of Christian Academy, Shillong, were among those who secured 100 marks in the subject.

Computer Science Toppers

In Computer Science, a number of students, including Wanshwa Duni Sungoh of Brookside Adventist Higher Secondary School, and Anikesh Jha, Ishant Bhatt, and Nathanael Mantre Laloo, scored full marks, reflecting strong performance in technical subjects.

Students Who Scored 100 Marks In Meghalaya SSLC 2026: Names, Roll Numbers, Subject-wise

Mathematics (100 Marks)

26944 - Anikesh Jha

27038 - Abhishek Roy

27135 - Ishant Bhatt

27151 - Kevin B Pale

27607 - Nathanael Mantre Laloo

27653 - Prajukta Roy

31656 - Sharat Chettri

31669 - Wangaal Lama

33946 - Bennaiah Kharshandi

38851 - Binit Rai

49549 - Braxton Ryan Lamare

50587 - Weimaya Nongtdu Lakiang

56311 - Adiel R Sangma

56319 - Gillian Yumnam

60896 - Nur Hashina

62517 - Abdul Rosid Seikh

Science & Technology (100 Marks)

27208 - Samdi Mukhim

27653 - Prajukta Roy

30638 - Abiela Nongsiej

50476 - Aaron Dhar

Computer Science (100 Marks)

26865 - Wanshwa Duni Sungoh

26944 - Anikesh Jha

27135 - Ishant Bhatt

27508 - Gabrisa Jane Pakma

27607 - Nathanael Mantre Laloo

27653 - Prajukta Roy

29787 - Ngaijemkim

30924 - Dodavah Eliana S Nongrum

Electronics (100 Marks)

39929 - Larisha Thongni

39940 - Ribiangia I Syiem

42276 - Ibandeiti Warjri

Agriculture (100 Marks)

45077 - Dipak Mahanto

51290 - Xavin Roy Buam

Health and Physical Education (100 Marks)

(A large number of students scored full marks; key roll numbers listed below)

26119 - Phidapynsuk Dura

26463 - Zaynial Banshan S Marbaniang

26468 - Anshika Kr Nainakstri

27140 - Jayden Marbaniang

27208 - Samdi Mukhim

27564 - Smriti Gajmer

27623 - Dawarsi Cheryl S Nongrum

27639 - Katherine Amy Nongbet

27642 - Larika Rani

27850 - Trishakshi Das

28021 - Rajdeep Ghosh

28483 - Vicky Mukhim

28605 - Badahun Syiemiong

28621 - Safika Shadap

28757 - Damanbha Kharbuli

29215 - Niha Bordoloi

31660 - Sumit Das

31669 - Wangaal Lama

31738 - Daphi Sunn

31938 - Divia Sharma

32388 - Bikstarly Jana

32392 - Daniel Kharpomtiah

32415 - Helary Nongkhlaw

32514 - Ibatiplang Rynjah

32705 - Nabaniar Malngiang

33829 - Hakalamanbha Marbaniang

33839 - Nakabanbet Budon

34171 - Phidawansuk Lyngdoh Thabah

35818 - Dahuninaki Kharlukhi

36037 - Hadassa Bella Kharumnuid

36076 - Mansan Marbaniang

37312 - Kwinas Joes Diengdoh

37739 - Iairika Lyngkhoi

37867 - Aibannangsan Nongbri

38391 - Deimaphishisha Nongkhlaw

38851 - Binit Rai

38938 - Ibawanhun Syiem

38995 - Anshika Kumari Ray

39871 - Kermeki Syiemlieh

40484 - Phibawansuk Byrsat

40493 - Saphiriti Wahlang

40496 - Wa Emidahun Kharbani

46660 - Phibasharai Sangriang

47463 - Robin Diya

47476 - Elika Jean R Syngkli

48223 - Jeffarson Thangkhiew

49377 - Shayaan S Kyndiah

49798 - S Shekinah Marboh

50575 - Rihana Theresa Suna

50579 - Safina Sari

50587 - Weimaya Nongtdu Lakiang

51377 - Chantredame Suting

51798 - Saramaphi Kamar

51851 - Ericfernando Papang

53491 - Silbert Lamin

53946 - Cassandra Sutnga

54167 - Sanwaka Syrti

54606 - Deiwamaya I Suchiang

56672 - Tushar Das

56682 - Dipannita Mitra

57533 - Chuera A Sangma

57829 - Cynzia S Sangma

57845 - Heidi Noknasha R Marak

58423 - Mansika Hajong

59171 - Benry D Shira

61180 - Monirul Sarkar

61793 - Afia Mahmida Hoque

62732 - Kuriake Chijanggi R Marak

66948 - Mehek Islam

68507 - Animeh M Sangma

72883 - Emalton D Marak

Tourism & Hospitality:

44219 - Sunamary Syiemlieh

English recorded the highest marks of 95, secured by Prajukta Roy and S Shekinah Marboh.

In Social Science, Felicia Lalhleipari Zahau of Holy Child Higher Secondary School scored the highest with 96 marks.

Vocational and elective subjects also recorded high scores, with students securing 100 marks in Agriculture, Electronics, Health and Physical Education, Tourism and Hospitality, and several language subjects. Notably, a large number of candidates achieved full marks in Health and Physical Education across multiple schools.

Among Indian language papers, the top scores included 99 in Hindi, 97 in Bengali and Nepali, and 96 in Khasi.