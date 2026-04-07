Meghalaya Class 10 Toppers 2026: Here's List Of Students Who Scored 100% Marks

MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Toppers 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the list of highest scorers across subjects for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2026, with several students securing full marks in key subjects, including Mathematics, Science and Technology, and Computer Science.
In Mathematics, 16 students achieved a perfect score of 100 marks; four students secured perfect scores in Science and Technology, and seven students secured perfect marks in Computer Science.
Mathematics Toppers
Among them are Anikesh Jha of Laitumkhrah Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Abhishek Roy, Ishant Bhatt, and Kevin B Pale of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, as well as Prajukta Roy of Seven Set Higher Secondary School. Students from schools such as Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School, Sherwood School (Tura), and North Liberty Higher Secondary School (Jowai) were also among the top scorers.
Science and Technology Toppers
Samdi Mukhim of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Prajukta Roy of Seven Set Higher Secondary School, and Abiela Nongsiej of Christian Academy, Shillong, were among those who secured 100 marks in the subject.
Computer Science Toppers
In Computer Science, a number of students, including Wanshwa Duni Sungoh of Brookside Adventist Higher Secondary School, and Anikesh Jha, Ishant Bhatt, and Nathanael Mantre Laloo, scored full marks, reflecting strong performance in technical subjects.
Students Who Scored 100 Marks In Meghalaya SSLC 2026: Names, Roll Numbers, Subject-wise
Mathematics (100 Marks)
26944 - Anikesh Jha
27038 - Abhishek Roy
27135 - Ishant Bhatt
27151 - Kevin B Pale
27607 - Nathanael Mantre Laloo
27653 - Prajukta Roy
31656 - Sharat Chettri
31669 - Wangaal Lama
33946 - Bennaiah Kharshandi
38851 - Binit Rai
49549 - Braxton Ryan Lamare
50587 - Weimaya Nongtdu Lakiang
56311 - Adiel R Sangma
56319 - Gillian Yumnam
60896 - Nur Hashina
62517 - Abdul Rosid Seikh
Science & Technology (100 Marks)
27208 - Samdi Mukhim
27653 - Prajukta Roy
30638 - Abiela Nongsiej
50476 - Aaron Dhar
Computer Science (100 Marks)
26865 - Wanshwa Duni Sungoh
26944 - Anikesh Jha
27135 - Ishant Bhatt
27508 - Gabrisa Jane Pakma
27607 - Nathanael Mantre Laloo
27653 - Prajukta Roy
29787 - Ngaijemkim
30924 - Dodavah Eliana S Nongrum
Electronics (100 Marks)
39929 - Larisha Thongni
39940 - Ribiangia I Syiem
42276 - Ibandeiti Warjri
Agriculture (100 Marks)
45077 - Dipak Mahanto
51290 - Xavin Roy Buam
Health and Physical Education (100 Marks)
(A large number of students scored full marks; key roll numbers listed below)
26119 - Phidapynsuk Dura
26463 - Zaynial Banshan S Marbaniang
26468 - Anshika Kr Nainakstri
27140 - Jayden Marbaniang
27208 - Samdi Mukhim
27564 - Smriti Gajmer
27623 - Dawarsi Cheryl S Nongrum
27639 - Katherine Amy Nongbet
27642 - Larika Rani
27850 - Trishakshi Das
28021 - Rajdeep Ghosh
28483 - Vicky Mukhim
28605 - Badahun Syiemiong
28621 - Safika Shadap
28757 - Damanbha Kharbuli
29215 - Niha Bordoloi
31660 - Sumit Das
31669 - Wangaal Lama
31738 - Daphi Sunn
31938 - Divia Sharma
32388 - Bikstarly Jana
32392 - Daniel Kharpomtiah
32415 - Helary Nongkhlaw
32514 - Ibatiplang Rynjah
32705 - Nabaniar Malngiang
33829 - Hakalamanbha Marbaniang
33839 - Nakabanbet Budon
34171 - Phidawansuk Lyngdoh Thabah
35818 - Dahuninaki Kharlukhi
36037 - Hadassa Bella Kharumnuid
36076 - Mansan Marbaniang
37312 - Kwinas Joes Diengdoh
37739 - Iairika Lyngkhoi
37867 - Aibannangsan Nongbri
38391 - Deimaphishisha Nongkhlaw
38851 - Binit Rai
38938 - Ibawanhun Syiem
38995 - Anshika Kumari Ray
39871 - Kermeki Syiemlieh
40484 - Phibawansuk Byrsat
40493 - Saphiriti Wahlang
40496 - Wa Emidahun Kharbani
46660 - Phibasharai Sangriang
47463 - Robin Diya
47476 - Elika Jean R Syngkli
48223 - Jeffarson Thangkhiew
49377 - Shayaan S Kyndiah
49798 - S Shekinah Marboh
50575 - Rihana Theresa Suna
50579 - Safina Sari
50587 - Weimaya Nongtdu Lakiang
51377 - Chantredame Suting
51798 - Saramaphi Kamar
51851 - Ericfernando Papang
53491 - Silbert Lamin
53946 - Cassandra Sutnga
54167 - Sanwaka Syrti
54606 - Deiwamaya I Suchiang
56672 - Tushar Das
56682 - Dipannita Mitra
57533 - Chuera A Sangma
57829 - Cynzia S Sangma
57845 - Heidi Noknasha R Marak
58423 - Mansika Hajong
59171 - Benry D Shira
61180 - Monirul Sarkar
61793 - Afia Mahmida Hoque
62732 - Kuriake Chijanggi R Marak
66948 - Mehek Islam
68507 - Animeh M Sangma
72883 - Emalton D Marak
Tourism & Hospitality:
44219 - Sunamary Syiemlieh
English recorded the highest marks of 95, secured by Prajukta Roy and S Shekinah Marboh.
In Social Science, Felicia Lalhleipari Zahau of Holy Child Higher Secondary School scored the highest with 96 marks.
Vocational and elective subjects also recorded high scores, with students securing 100 marks in Agriculture, Electronics, Health and Physical Education, Tourism and Hospitality, and several language subjects. Notably, a large number of candidates achieved full marks in Health and Physical Education across multiple schools.
Among Indian language papers, the top scores included 99 in Hindi, 97 in Bengali and Nepali, and 96 in Khasi.