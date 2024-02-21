MAT PBT: Admit Cards For Management Aptitude Test To Be Out Tomorrow

All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test 2024 Paper-Based Test (MAT PBT) on February 22, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam for admission to prestigious management colleges can visit the official website to download the admit cards.

The exam is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2024.

MAT is conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA) for admission to over 20,000 prestigious management seats in top-tier colleges nationwide. The scores of the entrance exam are accepted in over 600 esteemed B-schools in the country.

The exam is conducted for admission in institutes such as National Institute of Technology (Silchar), SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (Mumbai & Delhi), School of Business & Management (Christ University), XIME (Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi), Amrita School of Business (Coimbatore), BIMTECH (Noida), Indian Institute of Forest Management (Bhopal), Chandigarh University (Mohali), SGT University (Gurugram), SRM University (Chennai & Ghaziabad) among others.



MAT PBT is held in versatile testing modes such as Internet-Based Test (IBT), Paper-Based Test (PBT) and Computer-Based Test (CBT). The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is slated for March 10, 2024 and the registration deadline for this mode is March 5, 2024. Admit cards for CBT will be available from March 8, 2024. Furthermore, three Internet-Based Tests (IBT) are scheduled for February 24, March 3, and March 8, 2024. The registration deadlines for these IBT sessions are February 21, February 29, and March 5, 2024, respectively.