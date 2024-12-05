Major Changes In The Draft UGC Regulations 2024 For UG, PG Degrees

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification mentioning the Draft UGC (Minimum Standards of Instructions in the Award of UG and PG Degrees). After implementation, the regulations would apply to every university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act, or a State Act, all institutions and colleges recognised by or affiliated to such universities, and all institutions deemed to be universities under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956.

Talking about the regulations, M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, UGC said, "The Draft UGC (Minimum Standards of Instructions in the Award of UG and PG Degrees) Regulations 2024 aims to transform higher education in India by introducing greater flexibility, removal of disciplinary rigidity, inclusivity, and multidisciplinary learning opportunities for students. With these reforms, we ensure that Indian higher education evolves to meet global standards while staying rooted in inclusivity and adaptability to diverse learner needs."

The following are the major changes in the Draft UGC (Minimum Standards of Instructions in the Award of UG and PG Degrees) Regulations 2024:

Biannual admission

Biannual admission has been facilitated for HEIs prepared to handle biannual admissions and may admit students twice a year, in July/August and January/February.

Provision of multiple entry and exit

Provisions for multiple entry and exit, continuous formative assessment, recognition of prior learning, pursuing two UG/PG programmes have been made in the draft regulations.

Flexibility for students

Irrespective of the disciplines taken by a student in class 12 or in UG, a student is eligible for admission in any discipline of UG programme or PG programme. The admission will be based on a condition that the student qualifies the national level or university level entrance examination in the discipline of UG/PG programme.

Minimum attendance requirement

Considering the diverse learning modes and holistic and multidisciplinary learning opportunities suggested by NEP 2020, HEIs shall decide on the minimum attendance requirement of students in different programmes with the approval of their statutory bodies

Credits in undergraduate degree

A student has to earn a minimum of 50 per cent of total credits in a discipline to earn an undergraduate degree with a major in that discipline. For the remaining 50 per cent credits, the students may choose skill courses, apprenticeships and multidisciplinary subjects

The duration of an undergraduate degree shall be either three or four years, and a postgraduate degree shall normally be either one year or two years. However, the duration of an undergraduate degree can be shorter or longer. Key provisions of the Accelerated Degree Programme (ADP) and Extended Degree Programme (EDP) are as follows:

ADP and EDP are applicable at the undergraduate level only.

HEIs can earmark up to 10 per cent of sanctioned intake for ADP with no cap for EDP.

The Committee constituted by the HEI will evaluate the credit-completing potential of a student based on their performance in the first or the second semester and give its recommendations

Students shall have the option to choose ADP/EDP either at the end of the first semester or the second semester and not beyond that.

In the ADP/EDP, students will follow the same curriculum content and total credits prescribed for the programme for a standard duration. The only change will be in the duration of the programme. The number of courses to be completed in each semester will be more or less according to the duration opted by the students.

The degrees of ADP and EDP will contain a self-contained note stating that the academic requirements required in a standard duration have been completed in a shortened or extended duration

Students completing a four year undergraduate degree (Hons./Hons. with Research) in relevant subjects (level 6, e.g. BSc. Hons. in Physics, BSc. Hons. in Biology, BSc. Hons. in Mathematics) and students completing a 4-year undergraduate degree (level 6, e.g. BE., B.Tech., etc.) shall be eligible for the 2-year/4 semester postgraduate programme (level 7, e.g. ME, MTech. etc.).