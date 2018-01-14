Mahasweta Devi Features In Google Doodle: Important Things To Know
Mahasweta Devi Features In Google Doodle; Important Things Students Should Know About The Writer-Activist
1. Mahasweta's lifestyle has been unconventional. "Although she has dabbled in many professions, writing has been her living since the early 1980s. Her early proximity to the People's Theatre Movement and the Communist Party confirmed her in her unconventional lifestyle and when in the 1950s she travelled widely in Madhya Pradesh by herself, trying to retrace historical memories in order to write- a biography of the Rani of Jhansi, her training as an activist journalist had begun," wrote Malini Bhattacharya.
2. "Later", Malini added, "when she became involved with tribal and other oppressed communities and their struggles to establish their own rights, this training would stand her in good stead. In her own words, while working among the tribals in Palamau, "I have covered all of the district on foot. I walked miles, stayed somewhere overnight, went from place to place"."
To one of the leading feminists of the country, the one who saw humanity and its lack for what it was, who raised her voice and wrote her books so the word of revolution could be spread, so the oppressed were no longer oppressed; here's to you: Happy Birthday Mahasweta Devi.— Vivek Tejuja (@vivekisms) January 14, 2018
3. Her famous works like 'Hajar Churashir Ma' (Mother of 1084), 'Aranyer Adhikar' (Right to the Forest, 'Jhansir Rani' (The Queen of Jhansi), 'Agnigarbha' (The Fire Within), 'Rudali', 'Sidhu Kanhur Daakey', gave an insight into the oppressed lives.
4. According to Malini Bhattacharya, Mahasweta Devi has never described herself as a feminist. "This is because in her perception sexual exploitation always forms part of a much larger pattern of exploitation," she wrote. Though, she also focused on women's rights in her works. Her short story 'Choli Ke Peeche' inspired Italian director Italo Spinelli to make the multilingual 'Gangor'.
5. "In Mahasweta Devi's view, the tribal life in India is an 'undiscovered continent' ignored by the mainstream centres of power and existing on the verge of extinction," MN Chatterjee wrote.
