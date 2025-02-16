Maharashtra Student Paraglides To College To Avoid Traffic

To beat the heavy traffic in the city in order to reach exam venue on time, a student in Maharashtra's Satara district took an unconventional route of paragliding to exam centre. Samarth Mahangade, a student from Pasarani village in Wai taluka, took the unusual mode through paragliding when he realised that he would get stuck in a massive traffic with only 15-20 minutes left for the exam.

A viral video circulating on social media shows the student flying in the sky with his college bag and making a fascinating entrance at his exam centre. The student wore all the necessary gear for paragliding

As per reports, Samarth was in Panchgani for personal work on the day of the exam. He decided to take the paragliding route when he suddenly realised he had to reach the centre on time with only 15-20 minutes left for the exam. To avoid the heavy traffic in the Pasarani Ghat section of the Wai-Panchgani road, he paraglided to the exam centre.

Govind Yewale, an adventure sports expert from GP Adventures in Panchgani, came up with a bold solution. He helped him arrange a fly over the traffic-congested region with the help of his team. This eventually helped him land near his college on time. Samarth safely reached his exam venue under the supervision of experienced paragliding instructors.





.Satara is located in western Maharashtra and has popular locations for paragliding activities. The viral video was shared by Instagram account ‘Insta_satara'.