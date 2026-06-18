Maharashtra State Board Of Technical Education Summer Diploma Result 2026 Out: Direct Link Here

MSBTE Summer Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the Summer Diploma Result 2026 on its official result portal. Students who appeared for the Summer 2026 diploma examinations across engineering, pharmacy, architecture and other technical programmes can now access their scorecards online.

The online marksheet contains subject-wise marks, grades and qualifying status. Students are advised to download and keep a copy of the scorecard for future admission, academic and verification purposes.

Direct Link: MSBTE Summary 2026 Result

How To Check MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026?

Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official MSBTE result portal at result.msbte.ac.in.

Click on the "Summer Diploma Result 2026" link.

Select Enrollment Number or Seat Number.

Enter the required details and captcha code.

Submit the information.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Login Details Required To Check MSBTE Summer Result 2026

Students will need the following credentials to access their MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026:

Enrollment Number or Seat Number

Selection of the appropriate login option from the dropdown menu

Captcha code displayed on the screen

Stable internet connection to access the result portal

After entering these details, candidates can click on the 'Show Result' button to view and download their scorecard.

Details Mentioned On MSBTE Scorecard 2026

The provisional marksheet will include the following details:

Student's name and enrollment number

Course and semester details

Subject-wise theory and practical marks

Internal assessment marks

Total marks obtained

Grade awarded

Pass/Fail or result status

Students should carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and contact their institute in case of any discrepancy. The declaration of the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 marks an important academic milestone for thousands of students across Maharashtra.