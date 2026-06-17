MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 Soon: Check Scorecard Date, Download Steps Here

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to announce the Summer Diploma Result 2026 this week on its official website. Although the board has not yet confirmed an official date and time, previous result trends indicate that the declaration is likely during the third week of June.

Thousands of students who appeared for the Summer 2026 diploma examinations across engineering, pharmacy, architecture and other technical programmes are awaiting their scorecards. Once released, candidates will be able to access their results using their enrollment number or seat number.

How To Download MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026?

Visit the official website, msbte.org.

Click on the 'Summer Diploma Result 2026' link available on the homepage.

Enter your Enrollment Number or Seat Number.

Fill in the required details and submit.

The MSBTE Diploma Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned On MSBTE Diploma Scorecard 2026

Candidate's Name

Enrollment Number

Seat Number

Course Name and Semester

Subject-wise Marks Obtained

Total Marks

Grade/Result Status

Passing Status

Examination Session Details

What Courses Are Included In MSBTE Summer Examination 2026?

The MSBTE Summer 2026 examination was held for students enrolled in several diploma and technical programmes offered by the board. Candidates from different academic streams who appeared for the exams will be able to access their results through the official MSBTE portal once they are announced.

The examination covered the following courses:

Diploma in Engineering

Diploma in Pharmacy

Government-recognised Short-Term Courses (Non-AICTE)

Students from all these programmes can check and download their scorecards online using their enrollment or seat number after the results are declared.