MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 Expected This Week: Know How To Download Scorecards

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to announce the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 this week. The board has not yet confirmed the exact result date, but previous years' trends indicate that the results are likely to be released during the third week of June.

Students who appeared for the Summer Diploma examinations can check their scorecards on the official website once the results are declared. Candidates will need their enrollment number or seat number to access their results online.

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Previous Years' Date

Previous years' result declaration dates suggest that the results may be announced soon. Check the dates of previous years:

Year Result Declaration Date 2025 June 20 2024 June 29 2023 June 29 2022 July 29 2021 August 21

Based on this trend, students can expect the results to be published in the coming days.

How to Download MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 Scorecard?

Visit the official MSBTE website at msbte.ac.in.

Click on the "Summer 2026 Diploma Results" link.

Enter the enrollment number or seat number.

Click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future use.

The scorecard will include important details such as subject-wise marks, grade points, overall result status, and enrollment information. Students should carefully verify all details after downloading the result.

What After MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026?

Students who successfully complete their diploma programmes and wish to continue higher education can apply through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the State CET Cell.

The admission process typically includes online registration, document verification, and submission of preferred colleges and courses. Candidates are advised to keep their academic documents ready and regularly check official updates regarding admissions.

The Summer Diploma examinations were conducted from April 23 to May 16, 2026, while practical examinations took place between April 8 and April 18, 2026. Students from engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and various other diploma programmes participated in the examinations.