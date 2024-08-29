Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Seat Allotment Result To Be Out On August 30

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, is set to release the seat allotment results for the first round of NEET UG counselling tomorrow, August 30. Participants in the first round of the common admission process (CAP) for undergraduate medical admissions can access the results by visiting the official website.

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling was issued on August 26, listing 55,781 candidates in the first round.

NEET UG 2024 saw a total of 2,82,051 candidates from Maharashtra registering for the exam, with 2,75,442 appearing and 1,42,829 qualifying.

Following the release of the merit list for CAP round 1, candidates were required to submit their preferences for MBBS and BDS seats. This process began on August 27 and concluded on August 29 at 6pm.

Once the seat allotment results are announced, candidates must report in person for admission between August 31 and September 4 (until 5.30pm).

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1: Steps To Check Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, select the CAP tab and navigate to the CAP 2024-2025 page.

Open the NEET UG 2024 link.

Click on the round 1 allotment result link.

If prompted, enter your login details.

Submit and view your Maharashtra NEET UG round 1 allotment result.

The dates for subsequent CAP rounds for courses such as BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, and B(P&O) will be provided later, according to the CET Cell.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling website.