Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Closing Today, Check Details

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the application window for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 today. Those who cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 can apply for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2024 by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps To Register

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, and create an account

Enter your personal, academic, contact, NEET 2024, and other required details

Upload a passport-sized photograph, signature, and left thumb impression as specified by the exam authorities

Complete the registration by paying the fee online

Check all the details and submit your application

Candidates who complete registration and document verification will be able to fill in and lock their choices. The seat allotment results for the first round will then be announced. Shortlisted students are required to report to their assigned institutes to finalise the admission process.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS and BDS courses only: August 26

Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS only: August 27

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS only: From August 27 to August 29 (up to 6 p.m.)

Declaration of CAP Round 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS only: August 30

Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with all Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque (Cheque shall be replaced with DD on the next working day): August 31 to September 4 (up to 5:30 p.m.)

Document To Be Uploaded

Candidates must upload all required documents during the online registration process

Original documents must be presented at the time of document verification

Only color-scanned copies of original documents should be uploaded after successful payment

The documents should be in PDF format and must not exceed 300 KB in size

Photocopies of documents are not acceptable

The Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling is conducted for enrollment in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and other medical courses offered at government and private medical and dental colleges in the state.